SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — San Rafael police were asking members of the public to help identify a man accused of assaulting another man over a disagreement about this week’s recall election.
At 3:20 p.m. Sunday, the San Rafael Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about an assault happening at the Coleman pedestrian overcrossing near Coleman Elementary School. According to police, witnesses said the suspect had been cutting down banners put up by supporters of the recall election staging a rally on the overcrossing.
The victim, an older man, confronted the suspect and the two began to argue and push each other, at which point police said the suspect began punching the victim.
He is now wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault resulting in great bodily injury.
Witnesses described the suspect as a 25- to 35-year-old white man with wavy red or blond hair past his shoulders who weighs between 180 and 190 pounds and is between 5 foot 11 inches and 6 feet tall. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a light green shirt, blue jeans, and a blue baseball hat.
Police were able to secure video of the alleged suspect arriving and leaving a parking lot near the scene of the assault in a 2001 to 2011 black Ford Ranger pickup truck with an extended cab.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact San Rafael police at (415) 485-3000 or submit a tip online at https://srpd.org/tips.