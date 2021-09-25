SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Due to smoke from ongoing wildfires, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory through the weekend and into Monday.

“Smoke from fires in Southern and Central California is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area through Monday with smoky and hazy skies,” the district said in a statement on Saturday. The advisory was initially issued on Friday.

Officials said while skies would be smoky and hazy, a Spare the Air alert has not been issued, as pollution levels are not anticipated to exceed federal health standards.

Among the fires burning in Central California include the KNP Complex Fire, which has burned more than 42,000 acres with zero containment in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park, along with portions of the Sequoia National Forest.

Meanwhile, the Windy Fire has burned more than 71,000 acres in the Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River reservation. It is 5% contained.

Elsewhere in the state, crews continue to battle the Fawn Fire burning in far Northern California north of Redding. As of Saturday morning, the fire has burned more than 7,500 acres and is 10% contained.

The air district said if the smell of smoke is present, residents should stay indoors with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside if temperatures allow. Air conditioners and car vent systems should also be set to recirculated air.

Officials said the elderly, children and those with respiratory illnesses should take extra precautions because they are particularly vulnerable to elevated levels of air pollution.

Air quality readings can be found on the air district’s website.