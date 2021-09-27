PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto have launched a hate crime investigation after racist graffiti was found in a downtown parking garage for the second time in as many weeks.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a passerby called police about the graffiti, which was spotted in the second floor of the garage located on 528 High Street. The graffiti, which was drawn in black marker, included a racial epithet directed at Black people and an anti-Jewish symbol.

After officers arrived, a public works crew was called to remove the writings.

Police said they were not sure when the graffiti was drawn but it occurred after a similar incident at the same garage earlier this month. On September 15, police were notified when an offensive message directed towards Black people was written on a concrete pillar.

Investigators said it is possible that the same person was responsible for the crimes, but a suspect has yet to be identified.

Police are also investigating multiple incidents of hateful graffiti found at El Camino Park that have taken place since May. No suspect has been identified in any of the park incidents.

Anyone with information about the recent incidents is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can also be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or via text or voicemail at 650-383-8984.