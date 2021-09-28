SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — On Monday, San Francisco police arrested a suspect that was involved in a stabbing and homicide case in the Mission District.
Mission Station officers first responded to a stabbing on the 3200 of 22nd Street on September 18 at 12:19 a.m. Two men suffered stab wounds and were transported to the hospital, and one victim, a 34-year-old male, died from his injuries in the hospital.
Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Nelson Hernandez-Deleon, who was in the San Francisco County Jail for unrelated charges. He was charged with homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.
Police ask for anyone with more information on the case to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
