BERKELEY (CBS SF) – City officials in Berkeley announced this week that more than nine out of 10 eligible residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making it among the highest rates in the country.

Officials said the vaccination rate jumped after the consolidation of data from UC Berkeley students who live in Berkeley but had received their vaccinations out of town. The university has a vaccination requirement in place for all students and staff.

“Berkeley’s 93% vaccination rate is a testament to our community’s belief in science, its unified approach against COVID-19, and our dedicated frontline workers,” Mayor Jesse Arreguin said in a statement.

According to the city’s vaccination dashboard, more than 90% in all age groups have at least one shot. The highest vaccination rate is among teens and adults 18-25, with 97.5% fully vaccinated, while seniors 75 and up are 96% fully vaccinated.

Arreguin has credited the community’s response since the beginning of the pandemic in keeping cases, hospitalizations and deaths lower compared to other parts of the country.

“Our public employees, business community, and health department have all come together where other communities have faltered. I am grateful to everyone doing their part to protect this beloved community. We still have work to do, but Berkeley continues to stand out in its response to Covid-19,” the mayor went on to say.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, Berkeley has had 4,910 cases of COVID-19, 154 hospitalizations and 55 deaths.

Last month, city health officials enacted a proof of vaccination requirement for all patrons of indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues. All city employees are required to be fully vaccinated by November 15.

Information about getting vaccinated in the City of Berkeley, including upcoming walk-up clinics can be found by visiting https://www.cityofberkeley.info/covax/. The vaccine is free, insurance is not required and patients will not be asked about their immigration status.