STOCKTON (BCN) — A 24-year-old woman has been found dead in a residence near Stockton in a case that prompted an Amber Alert earlier this week, San Joaquin County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Brandi Hornsby was found dead in the 3900 block of East Fremont Street and her alleged attacker and ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old D Angelo Dijon Webb, is accused of killing her.

Webb remains at large and is suspected of murder and attempted murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a stabbing in the 3900 block of East Fremont Street and at the scene found a woman suffering from severe injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was stabbed is Hornsby’s mother who had stopped by her daughter’s home to check in on her.

The family of Hornsby set up a GoFundMe account Wednesday to help raise money for Hornsby’s funeral expense and her mother’s medical fees. The account can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/brandis-memorial-fund-tonyas-medical-expenses and had raised more than $6,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the GoFundMe account, Hornsby’s mother went to her daughter’s home around 9 p.m. Monday and climbed through a window to try and find her daughter and granddaughter.

Sheriff’s officials said during their investigation, they were able to conclude that Webb attacked Hornsby’s mother and fled the scene with his 6-week-old daughter in a stolen 2015 silver Chevrolet Equinox vehicle with California license plate 7KBE022 that belongs to Hornsby’s mother.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday for the missing child, and less than 90 minutes later, the infant was found unharmed.

Authorities said Webb dropped the child off at another family’s home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Webb is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call (209) 468-4400.

