OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A flamethrower and guns, along with drugs and cash, were seized during a bust of an alleged illegal casino in East Oakland earlier this month.

Oakland police announced Monday that community resource officers served a search warrant on the establishment on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue on October 14. During the search, four loaded firearms, a 50 round drum magazine, and a flamethrower were seized.

Additional items seized include eight gambling machines, $17,500 in cash, a quarter pound of suspected meth, and what police described as a “large amount” of tar heroin.

During the search, police said at least 11 people were detained and two were arrested for outstanding warrants. Meanwhile, a third person linked to the alleged gambling operation was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The October 14 bust was at least the second time in four months an illegal gambling operation was broken up in East Oakland. On July 15, officers seized guns, drugs and gambling machines from an establishment on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, following numerous complaints from neighbors.

“They partnered with OPD on an issue that has plagued this community with narcotics, human trafficking, and illegal gambling. This investigation highlights the success when the community partners with our officers,” Police Chief LeRonne Armstong said at the time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information is asked to call 510-238-3728.