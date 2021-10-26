OAKLAND (BCN) — The chances of Oakland keeping professional baseball in town seemed to be slipping Tuesday afternoon as the Alameda County Board of Supervisors discussed whether to join the city of Oakland in providing public financing for a new Oakland A’s ballpark.

Alameda County supervisors heard hours of public comment on the plans for a new waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal for the Oakland Athletics.

They will vote later Tuesday evening whether to participate in public financing for parks, affordable housing and other infrastructure at the site.

This past summer, Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred turned up the heat, saying if the Howard Terminal site isn’t approved, the A’s should begin looking for other cities to move to.

Team officials have already met with Las Vegas city leaders more than once to discuss a possible move that would have the Athletics following the Raiders to Sin City.

The struggle over Howard Terminal has become a billion dollar game of chicken leaving loyal A’s fans wondering whether there is any way Alameda County politicians will support the plan.

By 5 p.m. the supervisors had not voted on a non-binding “declaration of willingness” that the city asked them to vote on.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said last week that county participation in the ballpark development is necessary for the city to move forward with it. But supervisors were reluctant Tuesday afternoon to decide without more information.

“There is a long laundry list of unknowns,” board President Keith Carson said.

He did not want to step out on faith and commit hundreds of millions of dollars in future revenue, even though the revenue would materialize due to the project.

He questioned key assumptions used by the economic consultants hired by the city to estimate the future benefits to the county.

One assumption was the continuation of measures AA, C and W, which the consultant assumed would occur. Carson said those measures will sunset while the county is being asked to county is being asked to commit to a 45-year project.

Schaaf was optimistic last week that the supervisors would vote and vote “yes” on the city’s “declaration of willingness,” a term she coined Tuesday afternoon when the county seemed unhappy with the city’s original wording in a resolution.

The A’s ballpark proposal includes a new baseball stadium seating about 35,000 people, about 1.8 million square feet of commercial space, a hotel with about 400 rooms, about 3,000 residential units and a performance venue seating about 3,500 people located at the Charles P. Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland.

City officials sought a ballpark development with the A’s that was 100 percent privately financed. But have conceded that public financing is necessary.

Oakland also is planning to pay for offsite infrastructure needs if the project is built.