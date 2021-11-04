SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A civilian employee with the San Jose Police Department who was arrested last month on weapons charges was re-arrested for child pornography possession, police said.

Denis Shevchenko, a Community Service Officer who has been with the department since 2012, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on Tuesday.

According to Chief Anthony Mata, investigators examining Shevchenko’s electronic devices found images and videos of child pornography.

“We are continuing our investigation into Denis Shevchenko’s current and prior allegations,” Mata said in a statement. “I remain committed to ensuring the highest level of integrity and professionalism from all Department members and will not tolerate this kind of misconduct and behavior.”

Shevchenko was arrested October 14 following an FBI investigation into social media threats he allegedly posted.

In a briefing after his arrest, Mata said the department launched an investigation into Shevchenko after the FBI San Francisco office notified them of social media posts linked to him on a website that identifies with a “far right extremist ideology”. The posts allegedly solicited and encouraged violence, including the shooting of police officers.

“This incident is unfortunate and I am extremely disappointed that an employee in our organization may have harbored or spread these hateful messages,” Mata said at the time. “I strongly condemn extremist ideologies and hate, which have no place in this community and will not be tolerated in this department.”

Detectives obtained a gun violence restraining order on Shevchenko along with a search warrant. Police said evidence and several guns, including at least one gun that was not compliant with California law, was seized at his home.

During the initial arrest, Shevchenko was booked on charges of possession of a concealed firearm, assault weapons possession and possession of a concealed dagger. Shevchenko posted bail and was placed on administrative leave.

Mata said San Jose police have asked the FBI’s assistance into identifying others possibly involved or have similar ideologies.

According to jail records, Shevchenko is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.