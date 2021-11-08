LAS VEGAS (CBS SF) – The Las Vegas Raiders have released cornerback Damon Arnette, the second time in two weeks the team has cut ties with a former first-round draft pick over off-the-field incidents.

General manager Mike Mayock confirmed to the NFL Network that the team released Arnette following a viral video posted over the weekend which purportedly shows him brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

“The Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior,” Mayock said.

NFL.com reported that Arnette had other off-the-field issues, including multiple lawsuits. One lawsuit alleged Arnette was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a woman last year. A second lawsuit alleged an altercation with a worker at a Las Vegas casino where he spat on the victim and poked him in the chest.

Picked 19thin the first round of the 2020 draft, Arnette has been on injured reserve since Week 4. Arnette played a total of 13 games with the Raiders.

The move comes less than one week after another first-round pick, Henry Ruggs III, was released after he was charged with DUI in a fatal crash in Las Vegas. According to authorities, Ruggs was driving his Chevrolet Corvette in speeds exceeding 150 miles per hour when he slammed into the back of an SUV, killing a 23-year-old woman.

If convicted, Ruggs could be sentenced up to 26 years in state prison.

Ruggs was picked 12th in the 2020 NFL Draft and had played in 20 games dating back to last season.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and we will have no further comment at this time,” the team said following the crash.