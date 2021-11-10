WINDSOR (CBS SF) — Detectives with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday morning searched the home of former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli in connection with ongoing sexual assault investigations, according to media reports.

The Press Democrat reported Wednesday that authorities confirmed Sonoma County domestic violence and sexual assault detectives served a search warrant at Foppoli’s home on Merlot Way in Windsor to search the residence “in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations by several women against him of sexual assault and misconduct.”

According to the Press Democrat, detectives were seen leaving Foppoli’s home in Windsor carrying brown paper evidence bags that appeared to contain personal belongings.

A crime-scene investigator was also present when the search warrant was served, and investigators were at the home for about two hours, clearing out from the scene at around 10:20 a.m., according to the report.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia told the Press Democrat “the search warrant was the first served in the ongoing investigation into Foppoli.”

Valencia also said that “deputies recovered items from the residence,” but did not provide any additional details.

Foppoli has been under fire after accusations of sexual assault were leveled against him by multiple alleged victims earlier this year that date back to the early 2000s.

The embattled Windsor mayor resigned last May amid the ongoing state and local investigations.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today,” Foppoli said in a statement received by KCBS Radio.

The resignation announcement came after a new allegation by a reality television personality who said she was assaulted by Foppoli while he was visiting Florida earlier this year. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Farrah Abraham made the allegation against Foppoli for the incident in Florida. Spencer Kuvin, Abraham’s attorney, told the newspaper that his client has provided police with evidence supporting her account.

“I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual acts with any woman. I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year. She made her allegations after she learned of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story,” Foppoli said.

The newspaper also confirmed with police in Palm Beach that Abraham filed her police report a week before the Chronicle published an investigation into the mayor, which cited four women who said they were assaulted by Foppoli in incidents from 2003 to 2019.

Abraham’s rise to fame started when she appeared on the MTV reality TV programs “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom” starting in 2009.