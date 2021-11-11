OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A shooting in Oakland at Lake Merritt early Thursday morning has left a victim in “grave condition,” police said.
The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. along the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue. Oakland police said arriving officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Officers provided first aid until medics arrived and took her to the hospital. The victim's identity was withheld pending family notification.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Oakland Police Department homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line 238-7950.
The shooting was one of three shootings in Oakland within 12 hours. On Wednesday afternoon, a concert-goer was shot in front of the Fox Theater, prompting the venue to cancel a concert with the bank All Time Low. The victim was expected to survive.
Another shooting was reported at around 9:30 p.m. along 97th Ave. near B Street in East Oakland. The victim reportedly was shot multiple times and was listed in critical but stable condition.