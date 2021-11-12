SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An elderly woman was arrested following a crash that killed a beloved San Francisco educator in front of his school, police said Friday.
The crash happened Wednesday just before 8 a.m. outside Sherman Elementary School at Franklin and Union Streets. Officers arrived and found multiple vehicles had been involved in a collision and a pedestrian was down near one of the vehicles. The pedestrian was identified as 30-year-old Andrew Zieman, a para-educator at the school.
Officers performed first aid until medics arrived, but Zieman was pronounced dead at the scene.
San Francisco police said Friday investigators determined Susan Vennarucci, 70, had been driving westbound on Union Street and drove through the Franklin Street intersection against a red light, resulting in the collision. Vennarucci was arrested at the scene for vehicular manslaughter and running a red light, police said.
The parties involved in the crash all remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.
There were grief counselors on hand at Sherman Elementary on Friday and a special gathering was held before class to remember Zieman, who once attended the school as a child. The school principal sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing them about Zieman's death. School was closed Thursday for Veterans Day.
Anyone with additional information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin message with SFPD.