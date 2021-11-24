PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police in Palo Alto on Wednesday confirmed a recent attempted robbery at a shop over the weekend by a large group of suspects that was thwarted by officers, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

According to a press release issued by the Palo Alto Police Department, on Sunday night at around 11:18 p.m., a large group of approximately 30-40 suspects arrived in about 20 cars attempted to break into clothing boutique the RealReal at 379 University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto when it was closed.

A prompt call from a private security guard reporting the incident brought a quick response from multiple police units who were able to stop the burglary. The security guard said the suspects attempted to break down the shop’s front door with unknown objects. The glass front door of the business was smashed held firm. The security guard could only describe the burglary suspects he saw as Black males and females wearing face coverings. After police arrived, the vehicles fled the scene.

An officer stopped one of the vehicles — a green 2017 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle with its headlights off and no license plates — on Willow Road at Chester Street in Menlo Park. The two occupants were detained without incident.

Inside the vehicle, police located at least $15,000 worth of stolen property from a second location of the RealReal. The property was still on clothes hangers and had price tags and security sensors still attached. Officers also located a hammer.

Further investigation revealed that the stolen property in the car had been taken in a similar burglary at The RealReal store in Larkspur earlier in the night.

The investigation revealed that the two suspects had come to Palo Alto with the larger group. The group intended to commit a burglary and steal merchandise from the store. The two suspects were with the group as they unsuccessfully attempted to break down the glass door and fled police responded. Police said no video surveillance of the attempted burglary was available for release.

Police are working in close collaboration with detectives from the Central Marin Police Authority on the two cases. The burglary at the Larkspur RealReal location remains under investigation. Police are also continuing the Palo Alto investigation to identify the other suspects and to determine what additional connections might exist between these suspects and those involved with other recent similar crimes in the Bay Area.

The two suspect, identified as 20-year-old Richmond resident Keyonni Marie Jones and 21-year-old Vallejo resident Imani Kevyonna Barnes were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted commercial burglary and conspiracy, both felonies.

With the rash of recent similar crimes throughout the Bay Area, including past incidents of organized retail theft of open businesses occurring in Palo Alto, officers have stepped up patrols in retail areas of Palo Alto. Anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior in and around retail establishments in Palo Alto is encouraged to call the Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413, or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the PAPD 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.