SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Five people who were arrested after the crime spree in San Francisco’s Union Square last week appeared before a judge on Wednesday for the first time.
Jamisi Callaway, 24; Francill White, 53; Tomiko Miller, 23; Kimberly Cherry, 28; and Ivan Speed, 34, are all charged with multiple felonies for their alleged involvement in the smash and grab incident at the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square on Friday night. Nine people so far have been charged in the crime spree.
White, Miller, Cherry, and Speed, entered not guilty pleas to burglary and theft-related felony charges. Callaway entered not guilty pleas to gun-related charges.

The judge ruled Miller, Speed, and Callaway were to stay in custody, and bail was not set. Meanwhile, the judge set bail for Cherry and White at $5,000.
Miller is said to be the driver of the Ford Mustang, seen in numerous videos taken on the night of the crime spree. According to charging documents, Miller has prior burglary convictions.
Callaway is accused of being in the Mustang as well. The prosecution alleges in charging documents that he committed felony crimes while out on bail for another felony offense out of Contra Costa County.