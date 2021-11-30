DALY CITY (BCN) — Police in Daly City have released photos of two suspects in two recent thefts from Macy’s Department store in the Serramonte Center mall.

The images from surveillance cameras shared by police on social media show two men who police said acted in concert with one another to steal about $3,500 worth of men’s and women’s coats in two separate thefts on Nov. 20. The first theft happened at approximately 5:10 p.m., and the second just under two hours later at 7 p.m.

Police tweeted out photos of the two suspects, both young Black men who appeared to be young Black males in their late teens or early 20s wearing black clothing.

Do you know these thieves who acted in concert with one another to steal approx $3,500 worth of men's & women's coats from the @ShopSerramonte @Macys

on Saturday, 11/20/2021, at approximately 5:10 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m.? Call us! (650) 991-8119. Case #21006511. pic.twitter.com/bEZUlNfFAK — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) November 30, 2021

The robbery was one of a growing number of recent major thefts around the Bay Area, with others occurring in downtown San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Hayward, Santa Rosa and San Jose.

Last September, four smash-and-grab suspects were arrested in connection with a brazen robbery at a Serramonte Center shopping mall jewelry shop that was recorded on cell phone video, authorities said.

Police encourage anyone who recognizes either of the men pictured to contact Daly City Police at (650) 991-8119 and refer to case number 21006511.

