OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are seeking information and cellphone video as the investigation into the shooting that killed news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita continues.

The department’s Homicide Section said Wednesday that they believe cellphone video from an eyewitness contained additional leads, including the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene.

Police have previously identified the suspect vehicle as a white 4-door 2004-2008 Acura TL sedan, with a sunroof and no front license plate.

Nishita was providing security for a KRON-TV news crew on the 300 block of 14th Street on November 24 when he was shot during an attempted armed robbery. He died from his injuries on Saturday.

The company Nishita worked for provides security for Bay Area TV news crews, including those at KPIX 5.

“He was a part of our news family. The loss is just tremendous,” said KPIX 5 reporter Maria Cid Medina following Nishita’s death last week. “The entire TV market is feeling the loss — in San Francisco and in the Bay Area.”

A former police officer, Nishita worked for multiple Bay Area law enforcement agencies, including departments in San Jose, Hayward and Colma. On Wednesday, law enforcement from all over the Bay Area paid their respects to Nishita as his body was escorted from Alameda to a funeral home in Mountain View.

Nishita is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. A trust fund has been set up to help his family, more information can be found here.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland have offered a reward of up to $32,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Police are asking the individual who shot the video or anyone with information about the case to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.