SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five people have been sentenced in one of the largest retail theft ring busts in California history.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced the sentencing after the five pleaded guilty to participating in a multi-million dollar theft scheme targeting Bay Area retailers, with charges inclulding conspiracy, receiving stolen property, money laundering along with enhancements.
"The retail theft we're seeing across California is unacceptable," said Bonta. "Those who break the law and peddle stolen goods, they will be held accountable."
Bonta said this case actually started in 2020 and involved a network of criminals using a distribution center that moved millions of dollars in stolen merchandise, adding that thieves participating in the current wave of thefts should take note.
“Today’s announcement should serve as a warning shot to anyone thinking of participating in organized retail theft,” Bonta said.
“You will be held accountable.”
