SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A driver has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in East San Jose on Monday night, police said.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tully Road and Quimby Road on reports of a pedestrian being struck. Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as a 51-year-old. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.
An investigation by officers determined that a 2008 Nissan pickup driven by an adult male was traveling eastbound on Tully Road when he struck the pedestrian, who was walking outside of a crosswalk. The driver then fled the scene, police said.

Officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle and a possible driver during their investigation. Police said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.
The suspect, identified 55-year-old Salvador Pantoja of San Jose, surrendered at San Jose Police Department headquarters about three hours at the crash. According to jail records, Pantoja is being held on $100,000 bail.
Police said the collision is the 54th fatal collision on San Jose city streets this year, and the 21st pedestrian death of the year.
Pantoja is expected to appear in court on Thursday.