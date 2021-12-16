RICHMOND (CBS SF) — San Pablo police officers fatally shot a suspect in North Richmond after he brandished a replica firearm in an apparent attempt to prompt officers to kill him, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, police received a 911 call from a store clerk in the 1300 block of Market Avenue saying a man in the parking lot had a firearm and was taking the magazine out and putting it back in. The clerk said he feared the man was going to enter his business. The clerk then advised the man left in his vehicle, driving recklessly, police said.

Responding officers found the man’s vehicle traveling westbound on Market Avenue outside San Pablo city limits and into neighboring North Richmond. Officers then conducted a high-risk traffic stop, eventually pulling him over to the side of the road where officers began to communicate with him, police said.

During the exchange with the suspect, officers noticed the man had blood on his hands and they instructed him to exit his vehicle and put his hands up. The man got out of his car holding a firearm in his right hand and ignored police commands to raise his hands, instead mimicking the motion of racking the slide of the firearm and turning towards officers, police said.

Four officers opened fire and the man was struck. Although officers immediately began lifesaving measures, the suspect died on the way to the hospital, police said. It was later determined the gun was in fact a BB pellet gun capable of discharging metal or lead BB’s.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the suspect made statements to a witness of his intention to force officers to kill him, according to police. It was also learned he made statements of “goodbye” to family members earlier in the day.

Based on this information, the incident no longer met the criteria for California Department of Justice investigation but the San Pablo Police Department is coordinating its investigation with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office.

The four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave. Police said officer body-worn camera footage and additional information would be forthcoming.

Anyone with additional information about the case was asked to call the San Pablo Police Investigations Division at 510-215-3150.