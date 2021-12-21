OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland City Council Tuesday passed a proposed ordinance requiring many indoor businesses to have patrons show proof of vaccination.

The city council held a meeting on the proposal Tuesday morning that stretched into the afternoon because there were dozens of public comments about the proposal, with many asking the council to either amend the current proposal or simply urging the council to vote no.

Indoor restaurant diners, visitors to indoor public spaces such as gyms, museums, concert venues would have to show proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Councilman Dan Kalb who sponsored the ordinance told KPIX 5 libraries and dental offices were not included in the ordinance, but called it “overall a victory for public health.” View the text of the ordinance.

“With the rise of the Omicron variant and the increase in cases, we are at a critical point in the pandemic,” said Kalb in a prepared statement. “This Emergency Ordinance will help with the effort to increase the number of people who are vaccinated as well as provide safe spaces for people to eat, drink and work out among other things.”

The ordinance is similar to ones adopted in San Francisco, Berkeley and Contra Costa County.

It will go into effect on February 1.

Aside from establishments where food and drink are served and other indoor venues, visitors to senior adult care facilities, city-run senior centers, and patrons at large events also must show proof of vaccination.

A recent negative COVID test can be used in lieu of proof of vaccination for visitors to Oakland City Hall. People with a doctor-verified vaccine medical exemption can use a recent negative COVID test to visit indoor establishments.