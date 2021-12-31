HERCULES (CBS SF) – A man was taken into custody for an alleged crime spree that involved a stolen vehicle pursuit in Hercules and multiple home break-ins in neighboring Rodeo on Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the Hercules Police Department, officers attempted to pull over the male driver of a pickup for an alleged traffic violation on the 1500 block of Sycamore Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Police said the driver refused to yield and led officers on a chase, which went through the parking lot at Creekside Shopping Center at speeds up to 40 MPH. The driver was also seen driving on the wrong side of the street before the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

An officer spotted the pickup near Victoria Park and followed it into the park, where it became stuck in the wet grass. The driver and a female passenger were then seen running towards a neighborhood in neighboring Rodeo.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pickup was reported stolen to the Richmond Police Department earlier that morning.

Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and a shelter-in-place was ordered in the area. Several residents in the area of Harris Street reported that the man was spotted jumping fences and going through their yards.

Police said one resident reported that the suspect entered their home and tried to take their car keys but had fled when they refused.

Authorities said they were able to call the suspect’s cellphone in an attempt to convince him to give up, but he refused.

Officers then searched homes in the area. During a search of one of the homes, police said a K-9 unit located the suspect in an attic. After the suspect refused to leave the attic, police sent the dog in.

Police said the suspect surrendered after the dog ended up biting him in the foot. Deputies lifted the shelter-in-place around 11:40 a.m.

The suspect, only identified as a 28-year-old Hercules resident, was taken to the hospital. Police said he was released from custody after being admitted for medical issues not related to the incident.

According to police, the suspect is facing multiple charges including felony reckless driving, felony evading, three counts of felony residential burglary, along with possession of a stolen vehicle. He also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm.