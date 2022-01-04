SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco announced that a man suspected in a fatal shooting on Monday, the city’s first homicide of the year, has turned himself in to authorities.
Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Brannan Street near the city’s waterfront on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.READ MORE: San Francisco Expands COVID Testing, Urges Residents To Limit Risk In Effort To Keep Services Running
Medics and officers rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
During the investigation, police said officers were notified that the suspect had turned himself in at the San Francisco County Jail. Homicide investigators then interviewed the suspect and determined he was linked to the shooting.READ MORE: DoorDash Driver Pleas No Contest To Assaulting South San Francisco Store Clerk
The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Ricky Anicas, was booked into the jail on charges of murder, assault with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to jail records, Anicas is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court.MORE NEWS: Rockslide Debris Removal on Highway 1 Near Monterey-SLO County Line To Cause Delays
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.