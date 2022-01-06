FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — Parents and school staff can pick up rapid COVID-19 tests from three locations Thursday before school reopens Monday in the Fremont Unified School District, district officials said.

The directive comes after a COVID test distribution on Wednesday that had parents standing in line for hours with fears it may have inadvertently created a super-spreader event, prompting an apology from the district.

Tests can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American High School at 36300 Fremont Blvd., Irvington High School at 41800 Blacow Road and Fremont Adult and Continuing Education at 4700 Calaveras Ave.

Enough tests are available Thursday for everyone, including staff, in the school district who did not pick up a test Wednesday, district officials said.

Students and staff do not need to be present to pick up a test, but the student’s name may need to be verified before a test is given out.

School district officials said they regret the inefficiency with which tests were distributed Wednesday. On Thursday, parents and staff are asked to avoid entering the distribution locations before 10 a.m.

Driving to the event is urged but people who arrive on foot will be accommodated. Participation in testing is voluntary for students and staff.

Just before 10:30 a.m. the Fremont Police Department advised people to avoid areas around American and Irvington high schools and Fremont Adult school for the next four to five hours because the COVID test giveaway was causing “significant traffic backups and other issues.”

Eastbound Alder Ave was closed Thursday as a result of the giveaway and drivers were urged to use Nicolet Ave. instead.

