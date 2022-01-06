FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Distribution of COVID-19 tests for families in the Fremont Unified School District went smoothly Thursday, after Wednesday’s event ended in frustration for many.

Fremont Police were on hand Thursday to provide traffic control at multiple locations to distribute the tests, which were being handed out before classes resume next week. Police also made sure it wasn’t a bottleneck of cars like Wednesday.

“And it took me 10 minutes…not bad ,” said one Fremont teacher who was in line at Irvington High School in Fremont.

Wednesday’s rapid test kit giveaway had A not-so-rapid outcome. One Fremont parent said he spent close to two hours in his car waiting and ended up with nothing.

“Apparently all of Fremont was trying to get into one narrow section,” the parent told KPIX 5.

That narrow section was located at the district office, which was the only site giving away the tests.

“Today was close to ideal and yesterday was as bad as it could’ve been,” another parent said.

Thursday’s test giveaway led to some “testy” moments in a high school parking lot but it didn’t last long.

Fremont Unified distributed the tests at three different sites. The district told KPIX 5 they have no future distribution scheduled.

Anyone who missed the window can go to the district office where they have PCR testing available weekly when school is in session.