By Jocelyn Moran, KPIX

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Betty White was trending on social media Monday on what would have been her 100th birthday. Fans are honoring the beloved actress with the heartwarming #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The challenge encourages people to donate $5 to animal shelters, and some locally are already seeing the difference.

“Betty White was even more than an advocate, she was actually an evangelist for animals everywhere,” said Sherri Franklin, the founder and CEO of Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.

A number of shelters are posting about the challenge including East Bay SPCA, SF SPCA Berkeley Humane and the Animal Rescue Foundation.

“We’ve already seen through the weekend, I think starting on Thursday, we saw an uptick in donations,” Franklin said.

Franklin said every donation makes a difference, adding that they’ve seen an increase in requests to take dogs from many shelters. And most of the donations go toward their veterinary care.

Dogs like 15-year-old Roxanne benefit from the donations. Franklin said she’s getting the healthcare that she needs and will be available for adoption soon.

White is not only being honored for her legacy on the screen but also the mark she continues to leave on others to make a difference.

“It’s a beautiful way to honor a very special special person and also be making a huge difference in the lives of many many animals,” Franklin said. (edited)

