SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A pedestrian has been hospitalized and police are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run collision in East San Jose on Wednesday afternoon.
According to officers, the collision took place around 4:30 p.m. in the area of South White Road and Coldwater Drive, near Lake Cunningham Park. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further details about the hit-and-run, the suspect or the suspect vehicle were immediately available.
Around 5:10 p.m., police said northbound traffic White Road has been closed between Cunningham Avenue and Marten Avenue as officers investigate.
Less than 12 hours earlier, officers responded to another collision in East San Jose, in the area of Alum Rock Avenue and Interstate 680. In that collision, the victim was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.