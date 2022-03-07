BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – Police have seized fireworks and released additional details in connection with a fireworks explosion that injured two 12-year-olds in the city of Brentwood over the weekend.
Around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the area of Birch and Third streets on reports of an explosion. When police arrived, they found a group of juveniles who had set off an illegal firework.
A girl from Brentwood and a boy from Oakley suffered serious injuries, police said. The girl was taken to a local hospital with injuries to her face and hands.
Authorities told KPIX 5 on Sunday that the boy was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Oakland. Police said Monday that the boy had "major injuries" to his hands and that the 12-year-old had burns over a "large portion" of his body.
While both were hospitalized, police said their injuries were not life threatening.
Following the explosion, officers confiscated fireworks at a home in Oakley. Investigators with Contra Costa County Fire will determine if any charges will be filed.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Ruth Talley of the Brentwood Police at 925-809-7793.