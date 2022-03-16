VALLEJO (BCN) — The Vallejo Police Department identified the woman found stabbed to death Friday as 59-year-old Donna Marie Villanueva, who was living unsheltered when she was killed.
Police found her body near Tennessee and Monterey streets at about 4:20 p.m., after responding to a report of a dead body.
Villanueva's death was the sixth homicide in Vallejo this year. Police said they had notified her next-of-kin.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and urged anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 658-4342 or Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123.
