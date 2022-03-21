VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A Vallejo man who once worked as a mentor to youth has pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation, the Department of Justice announced.
According to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office, 43-year-old Tariq Arrhamman Majid entered guilty pleas on two counts at a court hearing on Monday.
Majid was arrested on December 31, 2018 following an investigation into the sharing of child pornography. According to court documents, investigators found images and videos of Majid sexually abusing two minors.
Investigators also found that Majid had contact with other minors, some of whom reported that he would invite them to spend the night at his home.
According to reports at the time of his arrest, Majid worked part-time at the Boys and Girls Club from May to October of 2015.
Prosecutors said Majid will be sentenced on June 27. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.