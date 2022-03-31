MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Police in Mountain View on Thursday released additional details about the death of a 13-year-old cyclist who was struck by a truck driver on El Camino Real earlier this month.

On the morning of March 17, Andre Retana was struck while riding his bicycle at the intersection of El Camino and Grant Road, a busy crossing where Highway 237 also starts.

Officers and firefighters responded to the scene. Upon arrival they began life-saving measures on the teen. Retana was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that day.

Police said Thursday that in the past two weeks they have reviewed footage from video cameras, conducted interviews and “extensively” studied the scene of the crash.

“Ultimately, the investigation revealed that this was an extremely tragic incident in which 13-year-old Andre Retana fell off his bicycle in front of the construction truck after riding up in front of the vehicle from the right side blind spot,” police said in a letter to the community.

In a review of the video and witness statements, police determined that the driver came to a full stop for a red light before making a right turn.

“Based on the location where Andre was riding from – behind the gas station and in the truck’s blind spot – the driver could not have seen Andre prior to the collision and did not know he had been involved in the collision until bystanders let him know what had happened,” police said.

Authorities went on to say that the driver, who was not named, was “devastated” and that the crash was “incredibly traumatic for all involved.” The letter did not say if the driver would face charges.

Previously, police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, officers said at the time.

“This case has impacted us deeply. We continue to mourn with the family,” Chief Chris Hsiung said in a tweet, saying that many in the department knew and enjoyed hanging out with Retana. “The Retana and Lara families remain in my thoughts and prayers.”

To improve traffic safety, police said city officials are working on a Vision Zero Action Plan and working with Caltrans on design plans for the upcoming repaving of El Camino Real to add what were described as “extensive” bicycle and pedestrian improvements.