OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28.

King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation.

Meanwhile, Ronnell Johnson, the alleged getaway driver in the Twin Peaks incident, was charged with three counts of felony second-degree robbery. He also has an additional pending robbery case in San Francisco.

Another robbery caught on video. 3 Canadian filmmakers were robbed in broad daylight for over $35,000 dollars worth of equipment at gunpoint at Twin Peaks in San Francisco. They lost a lot of footage and videos they captured.

Investigators said the four suspects were taken into custody after the March 28th armed robbery in Oakland. The victim was able to electronically track the items taken, allowing Oakland police officers to locate the suspects’ vehicle.

During the Oakland robbery investigation, detectives determined that Miller, King and Williams also committed the Canadian film crew on March 25.

The robbery was caught on video by a passerby and circulated online both nationally and internationally. The stolen items from San Francisco were brought to Oakland after the robbery and some were recovered.