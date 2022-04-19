OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man was arrested for alleged battery on an Oakland Police officer as authorities cracked down on a large sideshow in East Oakland on Easter Sunday.

Police said that at least 200 spectators and 100 vehicles took over multiple intersections of 82nd Avenue between MacArthur Boulevard and Ney Avenue on Sunday night. Some spectators were also reportedly firing fully-automatic weapons into the air.

When officers responded, two people began to fight. An officer who tried to intervene was struck in the face by one of the people.

Other officers arrested the person, who was not identified. The person is facing a charge of battery on a police officer and other charges.

Police said the officer was not seriously injured. No one at the sideshow was struck by gunfire.

During the crackdown, more than a dozen vehicles were towed.

“OPD will continue to take enforcement action by issuing citations, making arrests, and towing vehicles. Additionally, our investigators will be working to identify those responsible for committing crimes, as well as participating in illegal sideshow activity,” police said in a statement.

Sideshows were also an issue in other parts of the Bay Area during the Easter weekend. During a crackdown in San Jose early Sunday morning, police there broke up at least five sideshows.

In the San Jose crackdown, eight people were arrested, including a driver who allegedly struck an officer with his vehicle while attempting to flee. San Jose Police said the officer was treated at the hospital and released.

Oakland Police said anyone who has information about Sunday night’s sideshow is asked to send tips to sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov or to call 510-777-3333.