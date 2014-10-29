Giants World Series Celebrations Turn Ugly, 2 Shot, Muni Buses Suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A gunshot victim walked into San Francisco General Hospital during celebrations of the San Francisco Giants’ World Series victory in what appears to be the second confirmed shooting Wednesday evening, according to police.

The victim, who is expected to survive his injuries, said he was shot in the Mission District.

A previous shooting was reported at 21st and Valencia earlier Wednesday evening as well. That victim was injured in the arm and is also expected to survive.

City streets in areas including Market Street and the Mission District have been taken over by large crowds celebrating the San Francisco Giants’ World Series victory against the Kansas City Royals.

WORLD SERIES CHAMPION GIANTS!

The widespread rowdy celebrations have also caused most bus service to be suspended in San Francisco throughout the city and blocked traffic on streets including Market and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority.

Muni metro service is continuing both in the subway and on the surface, as are all shuttle buses supporting metro service, Muni officials said. Owl service will also run as scheduled.

Some of those in the crowds on Mission Street were attending with their families.

“I gotta get up early for work tomorrow but it doesn’t matter….we don’t know when its going to happen again,” said Kenny Johansen, 51, Pacifica, who brought his family to check out the post-game festivities in the Mission.

“I skipped my homework for this.” said Kasidy Johansen, 14, his daughter.

Police have reported a number of bonfires and firecrackers including a large fire at 22nd and Mission and large crowds have been seen climbing on top of buses in some areas.

San Francisco residents Sarah Williamson, 29, and 24-year-old Chloe Carpenter took in the view near the 24th/Mission BART station a short time before 10 p.m., which included people dancing on top of cars, a number of people climbing on street signs and others setting off fireworks.

Both said this year’s festivities seemed slightly tamer than the celebrations that occurred in the Mission District after the Giants’ last two World Series wins.

“It’s clean fun,” said Williamson. “It’s like the anti-apocalypse where people are nice to each other and high-fiving.”

There have been reports of less friendly crowds, however, with bottles being thrown at officers in some instances. Police have been seen in riot gear in the Mission District and on Market Street.

Some arrests have been made but police have not released numbers.

The Giants defeated the Royals 3-2 in Kansas City, with Madison Bumgarner throwing five shutout innings after two stellar starts earlier in the World Series.

Both teams scored twice in the second inning and Michael Morse hit a broken-bat RBI single in the fourth to score Pablo Sandoval with what proved to be the winning run. Sandoval reached base all four times in the game.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee announced this evening that the city will hold a victory parade for the Giants on Friday.

Lee congratulated the Giants for their third World Series win in five years.

“…This world-class organization brought our city together as only our hometown heroes can,” Lee said in a statement.

“San Francisco waits with giant anticipation for the return of our hometown team so we can celebrate as one city with a parade down Market Street to welcome them home,” he said.

The parade is scheduled to start at noon at Market and Steuart Streets and continue down Market Street to Civic Center Plaza.

The team’s World Series-clinching wins in 2010 and 2012 also came on the road.

