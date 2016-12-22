15-Year-Old De La Salle Student To Face Sexual Assault Charges

December 22, 2016 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Carondelet, De La Salle, Sexual assault

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old boy is facing sexual assault charges following a weeks-long investigation into the alleged assault on a girl from a neighboring high school in Concord.

The unidentified boy is a football player at De La Salle High School in Concord. He was arrested November 29th, eight days after the alleged victim reported the assault.

ALSO READ: Teen Victim Speaks Out On Alleged De La Salle Sexual Assault

The 15-year-old is accused of assaulting the teen girl from neighboring Carondelet High on the De La Salle campus on the 1100 block of Winton Drive following a football game on November 18th.

The boy was released from custody shortly after his arrest. The next day, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office said there was not enough evidence to file charges, but that he may be charged at a later date.

The Concord Police Department said the case would be referred to Juvenile Court, and that no further information would be released at this time.

Carlos E. Castañeda is Senior Editor, News & Social Media for CBS San Francisco and a San Francisco native. You can follow him on Twitter or send him an email.

