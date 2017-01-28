Family Detained At SFO After Trump Bans Immigrants From 7 Muslim Countries

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — President Trump’s executive order signed Friday bans immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days, even if they have legal “green cards.”

KPIX 5 has learned that an immigrant family was detained for a time Friday at San Francisco International Airport under the president’s order. There are few details now, but the family was released and has not spoken to the media.

On Saturday, at least a dozen immigrants were detained at New York’s JFK Airport.

