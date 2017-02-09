Vegas Raiders Committee Meets After Major Investors Bolt

OAKLAND (KCBS) — The group that’s overseeing the proposal to build a new stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas met for the first time Thursday, since the deal’s major financial backers pulled out.
Questions surround the deal after casino magnate Sheldon Adelson said January 30th he would no longer pledge $650 million towards the $1.9 billion stadium. Goldman Sachs, who was also investing $650 million, announced a day later they would no longer back the deal.
In the meantime, the Raiders are still waiting for the NFL team owners to approve their proposed move from Oakland to Las Vegas.
A vote on that is expected during league meetings at the end of March.