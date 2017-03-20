CHP Investigates Potential Links Into 101 Assault, Bay Bridge Sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating any potential connection between the recent attack of a ridesharing driver on Highway 101 in San Francisco and Sunday’s sideshow on the Bay Bridge.

It was nearly two weeks ago that Alex Quintana of Modesto was hospitalized after he was attacked on 101 by a dirt bike gang in an incident captured on cellphone video.

• ALSO READ: Video Shows ATV Riders, Bikers Popping Wheelies On Bay Bridge

Vu Williams with the San Francisco CHP notes several off-road vehicles were seized during Sunday’s sideshow. In that incident, a pilot of the agency’s spotter plane tracked a group of more than 30 all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and motorcycles as they headed east over the Bay Bridge.

Officers surrounded part of the group in Oakland and one motorcyclist fled but was later stopped. One person was arrested and a number of vehicles were seized.

“Very similar MO’s if you will to the group that we saw in the incident in which the driver was beat up,” Williams told KCBS.

Williams explains both incidents involved dirt bikes and ATV’s with missing license plates, with traffic slowed by riders doing the same types of stunts on the freeways, including wheelies, and donuts.

Still under investigation is if the same parties were involved in the beating — and the investigation is ongoing.

ATVs are never allowed on freeways, but dirt bikes can be allowed under certain circumstances.

“If they have the proper legal equipment, lighting and whatnot. And if the rider is riding with the proper safety equipment and registered and plated, then they are allowed on the freeways,” Williams explained.