NFL Owners Reportedly Voting On Raiders To Vegas Next Week

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Raiders proposed move to Las Vegas is expected to be on the agenda at a meeting of all 32 National Football League team owners next week.
According to Jason La Confora of CBS Sports, a vote on relocation is set for Monday at the meeting in Phoenix. The vote would likely be contingent on the Raiders “meeting certain future objectives” regarding development and a lease.
Any potential move must be approved by 24 of the 32 team owners.
Earlier this month, the Raiders reportedly lined up financing for the proposed $1.9 billion facility in Las Vegas through Bank of America after billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and Goldman Sachs withdrew from the stadium deal.
Even if a move to Las Vegas is approved by owners, the stadium is not expected to be built before 2020. The Raiders have options to play at the Coliseum for two more years, but may need to find a temporary home in 2019 if they move.