Ann Coulter Appearance At UC Berkeley Canceled Over Security Concerns

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A scheduled appearance by conservative commentator and writer Ann Coulter at the University of California later this month has been canceled because of concerns about safety and security at the event.

Word of the cancellation of the April 27th event comes just days after a violent encounter between far-right supporters and far-left protesters at a pro-Donald Trump rally in Berkeley.

In a letter to the Berkeley College Republicans, UC Berkeley Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton said the university will work with the group to find an alternative time and date for often-provocative Coulter to speak at Berkeley.

The letter said the UC Police Department determined that because of “currently active security threats,” it was not possible to assure the event could be held successfully of that the safety of Coulter, sponsors, and attendees could be adequately protected at any of the campus venues available.

In February, an appearance at Cal by former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopolous was canceled after protesters rioted outside the scheduled event. Several injuries were reported.

Last week, an appearance by conservative writer David Horowitz was also canceled after university police told the campus Republican group that to insure adequate security, the event would have to be held in the middle of the day and outside the center of campus.

The group says such cancellations stifle free speech and made it increasingly difficult to bring conservative thinkers to the Cal campus.