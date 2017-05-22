VTA Shells Out $60,000 For Extra Trains After U2 Show Breaks Curfew

SANTA CLARA (KCBS) — The fallout continues from last week’s U2 concert at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Sunday’s Matier & Ross column that because the concert went past the city’s 10 p.m. curfew, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority had to run 11 extra after-hours trains, at a cost of about $61,000.
VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross said this is not the first time the transit agency has lost money on an event held at Levi’s Stadium.
ALSO READ:
• 49ers Facing Fines, Legal Action After U2 Show Breaks Curfew
• U2 Concertgoers Blast Long Lines, Lack Of Food At Levi’s Stadium
Ross said even when things go as planned, they lose thousands to provide extra service.
Weeks ahead of the concert, the VTA asked the 49ers, who manage Levi’s Stadium, to help cover the transit agency’s costs, as the team had done at the Grateful Dead reunion show two years ago. This time, there was no response.
The 49ers said they will discuss matters with its partners, “rather than in the public domain.”