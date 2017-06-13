Officer Injured; Sideshow Broken Up During Warriors Celebration

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland police officer was injured in a collision with a suspected drunk driver during Monday night’s Warriors championship celebration and more than 32 cars were seized at an illegal sideshow, authorities said.

overall, Oakland police said it was a relatively quiet night elsewhere with about half dozen arrests and a half dozen bonfires lit in the middle of streets.

The celebrations around the city were mostly calm, with sporadic reports of fireworks and gunfire after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland

Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to win the NBA title.

In East Oakland, officers reported that some people threw rocks and bottles at them during sideshow activity on city streets. More than 40 citations were issued and police had more than 30 cars towed.

At about 11:30 p.m., an officer was injured in the 5700 block of International Boulevard when an alleged drunk driver rear-ended the police vehicle. The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the driver was arrested at the scene.

In the downtown area, about 1,000 gathered between Broadway and Telegraph Avenue after the game and one civilian vehicle was damaged in the 1600 block of Telegraph Avenue when fans jumped on top of it, according to police.

The celebration will continue Thursday when the city hosts a victory parade that is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 11th Street.

The parade will go north on Broadway, turn right on Grand Avenue, then right on Harrison Street, turn left on 19th Street, continue on Lakeside Drive and end on Oak Street with a procession to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center for a 12:15 p.m. rally.