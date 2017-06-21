4th Dirt Biker Arrested In Lyft Driver Beating

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fourth dirt biker who was wanted in connection with the video-taped beating of a Lyft driver on Highway 101 last March has been taken into custody, the California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.

According to a CHP tweet, 25-year-old Quintrell Anderson was apprehended on Monday. He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for charges of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, assault, battery, and vandalism.

Three other suspects — 33-year-old Derwayne A. Johnson, 35-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez and 19-year-old Jarrell E. Williams Jr. — were arrested last week in simultaneous raids on four homes in the San Francisco area.

The men were tracked down with help from the public and from San Francisco police officers, who, along with the CHP, had previously encountered them allegedly riding motorcycles wildly on highways and city streets, according to CHP spokesman Officer Vu Williams.

Johnson, Rodriguez, and Williams all pleaded not guilty in court appearances last week. They remain in custody with bail set at $1 million.

The three were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, assault, battery and vandalism in connection with the March 9 attack, which was captured by a witness on cellphone video and widely circulated on social media.

The March 9 attack occurred when a group of up to 15 dirt bikers were involved in a “sideshow” on southbound Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez Street exit.

When the Lyft driver tried to pass the riders, they allegedly boxed him in and began vandalizing his car, according to the CHP.

When he got out of his car, the suspects allegedly beat him and then one of them ran over his leg with a dirt bike. The leg was badly broken, requiring at least one surgery to repair, Williams said.

During the arrests, officers also found several firearms, a stolen dirt bike, money and a small amount of drugs, according to the CHP.

