Linkin Park Cancels ‘One More Light’ Tour

The tour was set to start on July 27th in Boston. July 21, 2017 4:50 PM
(RADIO.COM) – Linkin Park’s One More Light North American Tour, due to start next week, has been cancelled.

Live Nation confirmed in a post at their Facebook page on Friday, July 21st. Refunds are available at points of purchases.

The tour was set to begin Thursday, July 27th in Boston, MA with Machine Gun Kelly supporting. Snoop Dogg, Blink-182 and Wu-Tang Clan were also scheduled to appear on select dates. Including a Bay Area date at the SAP Center in San Jose on October 18th.

linkin park credit james minchin1 Linkin Park Cancels One More Light Tour

Linkin Park (credit: James Minchin)

The outing was in support of the band’s seventh studio album, One More Light, released in May.

It was on Thursday, July 20th when news broke that frontman Chester Bennington had committed suicide, which was later confirmed by a coroner’s report. He was 41.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

