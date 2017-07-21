Stone Temple Pilots Honor Chester Bennington

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – The late Chester Bennington will always be remembered most for his role in Linkin Park, but the singer did do a two-year stint fronting the Stone Temple Pilots.

With Bennington’s passing, that makes two lead singers the band has lost in recent years. Original STP frontman Scott Weiland died in late 2015.

Following Bennington’s suicide, STP shared a statement. On their website, the band writes:

“Chester, It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love. You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being. A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you.”

The band also shared audio of Weiland and Bennington performing “Wonderful” together from when STP and Linkin Park toured together on the 2001 Family Values Tour.





Weiland’s widow, Jamie Wieland delivered a message on Instagram for the singer and his family, writing, “Rest In Peace, @chesterbe. My thoughts are with your family, your band and the many that are holding you in their broken hearts today.”

Rest In Peace, @chesterbe. My thoughts are with your family, your band and the many that are holding you in their broken hearts today. 🖤 A post shared by Jamie Weiland (@jamieweiland13) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.