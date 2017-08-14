No Arrests In Oakland After 2nd Night Of Charlottesville Protests

OAKLAND (CBS SF) –Protesters who gathered Sunday night in Oakland were peaceful, according to police.
Oakland police said there were no arrests, citations, injuries or reports of vandalism.
VIOLENCE IN CHARLOTTESVILLE: Continuing Coverage
Protesters gathered Sunday for the second night in a row to speak out against the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend where three people died.
On Saturday night, about 450 people gathered in Oakland to protest. Police said no one was arrested, cited or injured and there were no reports of vandalism.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One Comment