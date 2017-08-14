No Arrests In Oakland After 2nd Night Of Charlottesville Protests

August 14, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Oakland, Protest

OAKLAND (CBS SF) –Protesters who gathered Sunday night in Oakland were peaceful, according to police.

Oakland police said there were no arrests, citations, injuries or reports of vandalism.

VIOLENCE IN CHARLOTTESVILLE: Continuing Coverage

Protesters gathered Sunday for the second night in a row to speak out against the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend where three people died.

On Saturday night, about 450 people gathered in Oakland to protest. Police said no one was arrested, cited or injured and there were no reports of vandalism.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch