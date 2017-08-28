Berkeley Police Identify 13 Arrested In Protest Violence

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police arrested 13 people Sunday who attended demonstrations in Berkeley.

According to Berkeley police, the 13 suspects were arrested on suspicion of various offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault and violating the Berkeley Municipal Code.

The youngest suspect is a 20-year-old man from Santa Rosa, and the oldest is a 47-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, police said.

Most of the suspects arrested are from Berkeley and Oakland. One suspect is from Sparks, Nevada, police said.

Police said one officer was injured during an arrest and several other officers were struck with paint.

Six people were injured during the demonstrations and were treated by paramedics. Two of those individuals were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.

A rally called “No to Marxism” took place at Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park. Police estimated that about 4,000 people attended the rally.

A separate demonstration called the “Rally Against Hate” took place a few blocks away at Oxford and Addison streets on the West Crescent lawn on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley.

In order to safeguard the demonstrations and public spaces, Berkeley police received assistance and support from various city and county agencies, as well as police agencies from neighboring cities.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, the people arrested were:

Seth Vazquez, 25, of Berkeley

Mark Misohink, 23, of Oakland

James Dominic, 23, of Oakalnd

Kristopher Wyrick, 39, of Alpine (San Diego County)

Harlan Pankau, 38, of Jamul (San Diego County)

Levi Smith, 32, of Sparks, Nevada

Sean Hines, 20, of Santa Rosa

Brittany Moorman, 26, of Oakland

Yesenia Mendez, 22, city unknown

Emily Gillespie, 22, of Berkeley

Sean Dougan, 47, of Portland, Oregon

Rachel Moore, 40, of Oakland

Joshua Phillips, 36, of Oakland

