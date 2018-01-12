SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Reporter Jan Wahl reviews ‘Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool’ starring Annette Benning and ‘Phantom Thread’ starring Daniel Day Lewis. Plus, Jan recommends some of her other recent favorites.

FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL (R) 105 min

Studio: Sony Pictures Classics

Written by: Matt Greenhalgh, Screenwriter – Based On The Memoir By Peter Turner

Director: Paul McGuigan

Starring: Jamie Bell, Annette Bening and Julie Walters

About The Movie:

Based on Peter Turner’s memoir, the film follows the playful but passionate relationship between Turner (Bell) and the eccentric Academy Award®-winning actress Gloria Grahame (Bening) in 1978 Liverpool. What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Gloria turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control.

Source: www.sonyclassics.com

PHANTOM THREAD (R) 130 min

Studio: Focus Features

Written by: Paul Thomas Anderson

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps and Lesley Manville

About The Movie:

Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love. With his latest film, Paul Thomas Anderson paints an illuminating portrait both of an artist on a creative journey, and the women who keep his world running. Phantom Thread is Paul Thomas Anderson’s eighth movie, and his second collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis.

Source: www.focusfeatures.com



Movies To See Right Now: The Post, I, Tonya, Darkest Hour, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Misouri, Lady Bird and Coco

