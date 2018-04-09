Filed Under:High-speed chase, Santa Cruz, South Dakota, Tosten David Walsh Lommen
Tosten Walsh Lommen (Pennington County Sheriff’s Department, South Dakota)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Santa Cruz man arrested three months ago after a chase in South Dakota with his mother’s body in the SUV has been extradited to his home state.

Thirty-year-old Tosten Walsh Lommen faces a murder charge in Southern California in the death of his mother, 58-year-old Michelle Walsh.

Authorities allege Lommen killed his mother sometime around Dec. 30. Investigators believe both were living in Walsh’s home in Palm Springs.

South Dakota troopers discovered Walsh’s body in the back of the SUV Lommen was driving after he was arrested after a New Year’s chase on Interstate 90.

The Rapid City Journal reports Lommen was extradited over the weekend. The extradition took three months because he refused to return to California, requiring a governor’s warrant to force the transfer.

 

