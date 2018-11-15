SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The normal hustle and bustle of San Francisco State’s campus had all but vanished Thursday as the thick unhealthy haze of smoky draped over the city from the Camp Fire forced an early Thanksgiving break.

Across the Bay Area, the story was much the same as classes were cancelled at all three Cal State East Bay campuses, UC Davis, San Jose State University, Mills College, Santa Clara, DeAnza College, Holy Names University, Canada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.

“While the fire is nearly 200 miles away from campus, the air quality in our region is impacted,” SCU President Michael Engh wrote in an e-mail to campus. “The health and safety of our students is our highest priority and to that end, we are canceling classes today, November 15, beginning at 10:00 am and through the weekend.”

Meanwhile, UC Berkeley was holding classes but had closed its Botanical Garden.

“Please be advised that the UC Botanical Garden will be closed today, Thursday, November 15th, due to poor air quality,” the closure email read. “We regret any inconvenience this may cause you; however, for the health and safety of our volunteers, our staff, and our patrons, we think this is the right thing to do.”

High schools, elementary schools and preschools throughout the Bay Area also have either cancelled classes or were requiring students to remain indoors.

The highest accumulations of smoke and unhealthy air is along the East Bay’s Tri-Valley corridor with Livermore sky-rocking to an Air Quality Index reading of 285 by late Wednesday afternoon.

The AQI levels were at 198 in Livermore by 10 a.m. Friday. In Oakland it was 193 and San Francisco the levels were at an AQI of 171. While the air quality remained at unhealthy levels in San Francisco, the East Bay and South Bay, residents in the North Bay were getting a bit of a break. The reading in Santa Rosa was a cautious 91.

The plume was even more stifling for the Sacramento area where the city was at 246, Woodland’s was at 285 and UC Davis at 228.

Air Quality this morning across the Bay Area as of 8AM. Moderate air quality in Santa Rosa. But unhealthy air from San Francisco to San Jose and very unhealthy air in Livermore. Stay safe! @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/YVx9RQ0pUe — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) November 15, 2018

Local residents were struggling with the health effects of breathing the poor quality air.

“I get mostly headaches and kind of short of breath,” said local student Anh Nguyen.

“My throat – like I have a sore throat and it’s uncomfortable,” added Sarah Pancost.

Dr. John Balmes, a professor of medicine at UC San Francisco who studies air pollution, said that anyone with prolonged exposure should be wearing a N95 surgical mask.

“Just going from your house to your car, you may not need the N95,” he told KPIX 5. “But if you’re going to be out in the outdoors for more than a few minutes, I would wear an N95 mask.”

Dr. Balmes said the smoky air filled with particulate matter is coming with the cold and flu season to send people to their doctors offices and emergency rooms.

For most healthy people, exposure to wildfire smoke is just an annoyance, causing burning eyes, scratchy throats or chest discomfort that all disappear when the smoke clears.

But doctors, scientists and public health officials are concerned that the changing face of wildfires will pose a much broader health hazard,

“Wildfire season used to be June to late September. Now it seems to be happening all year round. We need to be adapting to that,” Dr. Wayne Cascio, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cardiologist, said this week.

In an overview published earlier this year, Cascio wrote that the increasing frequency of large wildland fires, urban expansion into wooded areas and an aging population are all increasing the number of people at risk for health problems from fires.

Wood smoke contains some of the same toxic chemicals as urban air pollution, along with tiny particles of vapor and soot 30 times thinner than a human hair. These can infiltrate the bloodstream, potentially causing inflammation and blood vessel damage even in healthy people, research on urban air pollution has shown. Studies have linked heart attacks and cancer with long-term exposure to air pollution.

Whether exposure to wildfire smoke carries the same risks is uncertain, and determining harm from smog versus wildfire smoke can be tricky, especially with wind-swept California wildfires spreading thick smoke hundreds of miles away into smoggy big cities.

“That is the big question,” said Dr. Balmes. “Very little is known about the long-term effects of wildfire smoke because it’s hard to study populations years after a wildfire.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.